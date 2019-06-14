Strategic partnership and Kazakhstan's presidential election discussed in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM The results of Kazakhstan's presidential election within the context of further developing the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the UK were discussed at a working breakfast hosted by the British-Kazakh Society, Kazakh Embassy in London informs.

The British-Kazakh Society (BKS), whose honorary patrons are the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, Duke of York, invited prominent representatives of the British public sector, business executives and a range of experts to the event. The meeting was chaired by BKS Chairman Rupert Goodman. British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Michael Gifford was the main speaker at the event. Among the panellists were the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov, the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Kazakhstan Baroness Emma Nicholson, Chief Justice of the of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Court Lord Woolf, and Co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan and member of the BKS Chairman's Advisory Group Lord Astor.

The event's guests highlighted the historical importance of Kazakhstan's presidential election and discussed the process for the political transformation of its society. They also highlighted the prospects for expanding comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK. The participants expressed firm confidence in Kazakhstan's further progressive development and the strengthening of its international authority.

Answering the participants' questions, Ambassador Idrissov explained in detail the key areas for Kazakhstan's development, which the Head of State designated in his inaugural speech. These included increasing the income and well-being of the population, effective anti-corruption measures, judicial and legal reform, a fair social policy, tackling housing issues, regional development, a balanced and multi-vector foreign policy, and youth support.

The entrepreneurs from the UK, which is one of the five largest investors in the Kazakh economy, expressed satisfaction with the government's efforts to improve the investment climate in Kazakhstan. They indicated their intention to continue to actively participate in deepening trade, economic, financial and business relations between Kazakhstan and the UK.

The event reaffirmed the strategic nature of relations between Kazakhstan and the UK, based on friendly and active relations at all levels.