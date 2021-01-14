Strategy to guide development of Eurasian economic integration till 2025 published

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Commission has published strategic directions of development of Eurasian economic integration for the period till 2025, BelTA has learned.

The strategic directions of development of Eurasian economic integration for the period till 2025 were approved by the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on 11 December 2020. The document contains 330 measures and mechanisms meant to advance cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union space. The document has become kind of a roadmap towards tighter integration. It stipulates mechanisms of cooperation in economy, education, science, tourism, sport, and healthcare.

The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission intends to forward an action plan on implementing the strategy to the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Q1 2021. In order to realize the strategy, it will be necessary to sign 13 international agreements, pass over 60 statutory and regulatory enactments, and introduce about 25 amendments and addenda to the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty and the national legislations, Kazinform refers to BelTA.