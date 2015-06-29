Street in Kazan city named after Nursultan Nazarbayev (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazan city council unveiled a sign renaming a street in Kazan after the president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in recognition of the distinguished relations between the two countries, according to ProKazan.ru.

"Having considered the petition of the chairman of the national-cultural autonomy of the Kazakhs in Tatarstan S. Dzhaksybayev to name one of the streets of Kazan after the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, it was decided to rename Esperanto street after Nursultan Nazarbayev," the website informs.