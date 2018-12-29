Street named after Astana in Sofia

SOFIA. KAZINFORM - Astana Street has appeared in Sofia, Bulgaria, on the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's capital, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy of the Bulgarian Parliament and Member of the Parliamentary Group "For Friendship with Kazakhstan" Boris Yanchev, Deputy Mayor of Sofia Doncho Barbalov, Sofia regional governor Iliyan Todorov, Municipal Councilor Simeon Slavchev, Head Coach of the Kazakhstan National Football Team Stanimir Stoilov, world boxing champion Kubrat Pulev, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, the diplomatic corps, business and academic communities of Bulgaria, mass media, and the Kazakh diaspora.

At the event, Head of the Diplomatic Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria Temirtay Izbastin told the guests about the history of Astana. In turn, Deputy Mayor of Sofia Doncho Barbalov highlighted that Astana Street is located in the most beautiful place of the city.



Also, as part of the event, the song "Astana" performed by the famous Bulgarian composer and singer Orlin Goranov was played there. CDs containing this song and copies of the Kazakh-Bulgarian phrasebook developed by the Diplomatic Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan were given to the attendees.

Astana Street is located in the downtown of Sofia, near Bulgaria Avenue.