Strengthening global nuclear non-proliferation regime: Kazakhstan chairs key 2024 conference

The Second Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) began its work under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan. This important event in the field of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, taking place in the current difficult geopolitical realities, is a key platform for reviewing the implementation of the provisions of the Treaty, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

Opening the Conference, the Chairman, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin emphasized the importance of joint efforts of the world community to achieve the goals of the NPT and confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to global nuclear disarmament.

During two weeks, delegates from the 190 NPT States Parties will take part in intensive discussions aimed at strengthening international cooperation and trust related to the three pillars of the NPT: nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

In its national capacity, the delegation of Kazakhstan delivered a joint statement on behalf of the States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), emphasizing the importance of establishing a trust fund to assist victims of nuclear testing.

The work of the Second Preparatory Committee will continue until August 2, 2024.

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which entered into force in 1970, is a fundamental international instrument aimed at preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, and promoting nuclear disarmament and the peaceful use of nuclear energy. NPT Review Conferences are held every five years to assess the implementation of the Treaty and determine future directions for achieving its goals.