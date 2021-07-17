EN
    14:46, 17 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Strengthening of Kazakhstan-U.S. coop in WMD Nonproliferation Process discussed

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Yerzhan Ashikbayev, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States, had a virtual meeting with Laura Gross, the U.S. Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary.

    Current cooperation in international security, strengthening of the non-proliferation regime, as well as the initiative on the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety proposed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were discussed. Laura Gross commended Kazakhstan’s contribution to global and regional security and said she looked forward to further cooperation, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.


