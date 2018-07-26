Strengthening winds predicted in Kazakhstan July 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The anticyclone still dominates over Kazakhstan, except for the north, the center and the east of the country, where the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause patchy rains, thunderstorms, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog in the morning and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s in the daytime. Besides, there are chances of hail in North Kazakhstan region.

Patchy fog is also expected in Pavlodar region.

In Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau regions, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. In Kyzylorda region, in particular, the wind speed will even reach 23-28 m/s. What is more, the winds will turn into a dust storm in Mangistau region.

An intense heat is predicted in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau regions.

For now, there is still a high risk of fire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.