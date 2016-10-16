Stroke centres to open in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Stroke centers will be opened in every region of Kazakhstan, according to CEO of the National Centre for Neurosurgery, Chief Visiting Surgeon of the Healthcare and Social Development Ministry Serik Akshulakov.

The Ministry organized a press tour around the National Center for Neurosurgey for mass media during which the specialists told about the surgeries they conduct and innovations implemented at the health facility.



According to Akshulakov, in 90% of cases, stroke leads to death or disability of patients.



"Every year, out of 2,300 planned surgeries, 60-70% are carried out with the use of new technologies. 400 surgeries are conducted for healing brain vessel diseases, which can be a reason for strokes. We call them surgical prevention. Waiting for a stroke can be fatal for patients," he explained.



Such a surgery costs up to 3mln tenge in Kazakhstan, while abroad they are evaluated at $60,000-150,000. Kazakhstan is the only country in Central Asia to conduct such operations, that is why patients from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and even Russia come here for treatment. The specialists of the Centre have operated 150 foreign nationals over eight years since its opening.



"As for those who suffered from strokes, we treat them as per a special protocol. We have established a centre for treatment and prevention of strokes. The National Centre for Neurosurgey and Almaty-based Institute of Inner Diseases and Cardiology are its supervisors. We work jointly to create stroke centers around Kazakhstan. Our goal is to open such centres in each region," he added.