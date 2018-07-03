EN
    17:14, 03 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Strom alert in place for three rgns of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued storms alerts for Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions of Kazakhstan.

    Thunderstorms are predicted to hit Kostanay in an hour till the end of the day. Chances of storm are high.

    Thunderstorms, wind blowing 15-25 m/s, hail locally are forecast to batter tomorrow East Kazakhstan region.

    Dust storms, north-east, north winds gusting 15-20 m/s are expected in Kyzylorda region on July 4-6.

     

     

