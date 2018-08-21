EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:37, 21 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Strom alert issued for 3 rgns of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Storms alerts have been issued for East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazhydromet reports. 

    Thunderstorms, south-west, west wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s, possible hail and squalls are forecast to roll through East Kazakhstan region on August 22.

    South-west, west wind gusting 15-20 m/s, thunderstorms are expected to hit West Kazakhstan on August 22-23.

    North-west wind blowing 15-20m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s in the night, thunderstorms, fog and squall are predicted to batter North Kazakhstan region tomorrow.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!