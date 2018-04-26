Strom alert issued for Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm warning has been issued for Astana and three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet said.

Increase of the wind up to 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s is forecast for Akmola region on April 27 with widely scattered thunderstorms. South and south-west wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s is expected to hit tomorrow the capital city in the morning and during the day with 90-95% of storm probability.



Winds blowing up to 15-25 m/s, storms and fogs are expected in Kostanay region on April 27 all day long.



South, south-west wind up to 15-20 m/s, with wind blasts up to 25 m/s in spots are forecast to hit North Kazakhstan on Friday.