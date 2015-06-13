EN
    23:20, 13 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Strom warning issued in several regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The department of emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan issues a storm alert for several regions of Kazakhstan.

    Floods are expected in Almaty region due to heavy precipitation over the past days.

    Rain, thunderstorm, hail in spots and strong wind with the temperature dropping to as low as 15-20 and some places to 12 degrees Celsius are forecast for Akmola region on June 14.

    Rain, thunderstorm, hail in spots and strong wind with the temperature dropping to as low as 15-17 degrees Celsius are forecast for Astana on June 14.

    North Kazakhstan region will have rain, thunderstorm, hail in spots, temperature dropping to 12-17 degrees Celsius on June 14.

    The same weather is expected in Karaganda region on June 14 and Pavlodar region on June 15.

