Strong earthquake hits Kyrgyz-Uzbek border

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A strong earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred on the border of Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan on Friday at 1:38 p.m. local time, KABAR reports.

According to the Institute of Seismology of the Kyrgyz National Academy of Sciences, the epicenter of the quake is located on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border, in 8 km to the north-east from Pulgon village (Batken Oblast), in 10 km to the north-east from Kadamzhai settlement, in 10 km to the south-east from Yntymak village, in 95 km to the south-west from Osh city.

In settlements of the Kyrgyz Republic, the quake’s intensity made from 3 to 6 points.