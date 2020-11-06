EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:58, 06 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Strong earthquake hits Kyrgyz-Uzbek border

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A strong earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred on the border of Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan on Friday at 1:38 p.m. local time, KABAR reports.

    According to the Institute of Seismology of the Kyrgyz National Academy of Sciences, the epicenter of the quake is located on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border, in 8 km to the north-east from Pulgon village (Batken Oblast), in 10 km to the north-east from Kadamzhai settlement, in 10 km to the south-east from Yntymak village, in 95 km to the south-west from Osh city.

    In settlements of the Kyrgyz Republic, the quake’s intensity made from 3 to 6 points.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!