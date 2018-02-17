Strong earthquake hits Mexico

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - A powerful earthquake has shaken southern Mexico on Friday afternoon as people fled out of buildings in capital Mexico City when the ground was shaking, Xinhua reports.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was measured 7.5 on the Richter scale 4 kms south of Pinotepa de Don Luis with the epicenter at a depth of 10 kms.

Strong tremors were felt in Mexico City and quake alarms were triggered in the city.

In a major street near the capital's Chinatown, the traffic was temporarily halted as crowds of people are gathering outside, checking updates about the earthquake through cellphones.