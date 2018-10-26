Strong earthquake strikes off west coast of Greece

ATHENS. KAZINFORM A strong magnitude 6.8 earthquake has struck off the west coast of Greece, local authorities said early Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Its epicenter was 53 kilometers (33 miles) southwest of Zakynthos Island at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre

The quake was felt in the capital, Athens, as well as in Malta and Albania, the centre said.

It was followed by a magnitude-5.6 aftershock.

The earthquake caused damage to some settlements in the region, according to local media, but no causalities were reported.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on its website that it recorded the earthquake between Italy and Greece in the Ionian Sea at 2254 GMT.