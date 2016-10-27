Strong earthquakes shake central Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Two strong earthquakes have hit central Italy, damaging buildings and sending scared residents into the streets, BBC News reports.

A 5.5-magnitude quake struck at 1910 local time (1710 GMT) near Visso in Macerata province, officials said.



It was followed two hours later by a 6.1 magnitude tremor in the same area. Several people were hurt, but there were no immediate reports of deaths.



The quakes come two months after a powerful earthquake struck slightly to the south, killing 298 people.



The 6.2 magnitude quake, on 24 August, toppled buildings in Amatrice and villages in the mountainous region around the town, which is just 70km (45 miles) from Visso.



Wednesday's earthquakes were felt across central Italy, including in the capital, Rome, where buildings shook and doors and windows rattled.



"Tens" of people were reported hurt, but only four people suffered serious injuries, Italy's civil protection chief Fabrizio Curcio said.

