    07:31, 14 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Strong heat and rain forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and thunderstorms and strong wind are expected in most regions of the country today. However, no precipitation is forecast for the eastern and central regions of the country.

    Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will have strong wind with the possibility of hail.

    Almaty region is forecast to have windy weather and a dust storm today.

    Kyzylorda region will have windy weather.

    Fog is expected in spots in Mangystau region.

     

