Strong heat expected in Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts in the north and east of the country keep the weather unstable causing rains, thunderstorms and increase of wind. Dry weather is expected in the west and south of Kazakhstan only, Kazhydromet reports.

Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions will see the wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s, also with a dust storm in South Kazakhstan region. Patchy fog is expected in Kostanay region at night, while East Kazakhstan region may see hail fall.

During the day, a strong heat is expected in Akmola, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, places in Almaty, Mangistau, Kostanay, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

High fire risk remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Atyrau regions in the daily hours.