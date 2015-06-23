EN
    09:17, 23 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Strong heat expected in southern and western parts of Kazakhstan on June 23

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in most parts of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, June 23. However, western, southern and eastern parts of the country will have unstable weather with a possibility of rains, thunderstorm and strong wind.

    Thus, according to "Kazhydromet", strong wind is expected in Zhambyl, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog is forecast for North Kazakhstan region.

    Strong heat is expected in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau and in spots in Karaganda regions.

