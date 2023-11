ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and thunderstorms along strong wind are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on June 19.

Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions will have windy weather and thunderstorms in spots.

Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions will have thunderstorms in spots.

Strong heat is forecast for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions.