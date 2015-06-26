Strong heat forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan with possibility of rain in spots

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is expected Kazakhstan on June 26. Some regions will have rains, thunderstorms, strong wind and hail. The western parts of the country will have no precipitation, "Kazhydromet" informs.

Strong wind and a possibility of hail are forecast for Almaty and Zhambyl regions.

Strong wind is expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions.

Strong heat will remain in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Strong heat is also expected in Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostany regions.