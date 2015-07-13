Strong heat forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on July 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather will remain in north, northwest and southwest of Kazakhstan. Rain, thunderstorm and strong wind are expected in several regions as well.

The other territories of Kazakhstan will be without precipitation, "Kazhydromet" informs.

Thunderstorm, strong wind are expected in Akmola, Kostanay, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar region and fog in spots in North Kazakhstan region.

Strong wind is also expected in Aktobe region.

Strong heat is forecast for Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola and Kostanay regions.

High fire risk will remain in most regions of the country.