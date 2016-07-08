EN
    17:58, 08 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Strong heat forecast in southern regions of Kazakhstan at weekend

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The temperature is expected to reach +42 degrees Celsius in the southern regions of Kazakhstan at the weekend.

    July is beginning to live up to the status of the hottest month of the year. Occasional rains and thunderstorms are still expected in most regions of the country in the next 24 hours, but then the weather without precipitation is forecast for the most parts of Kazakhstan.  Moreover, the temperature is expected to reach +37-42 degrees Celsius in the south at the weekend, the statement reads.

     

     

