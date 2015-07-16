Strong heat in most parts of Kazakhstan and rain and thunderstorm in western regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather in Kazakhstan will remain unchanged in most parts of the country. However, the western parts of the country will have rains and thunderstorm and strong wind in spots with a possibility of dust storms, "Kazhydromet" informs.

Strong wind and a dust storm are forecast for South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl region.

Strong wind is also expected in Atyrau, Mangystau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Strong heat will remain in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, Akmola, Mangystau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions.

High fire risk will remain in the majority of the territory of the country.