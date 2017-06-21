Strong heat predicted in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet press service has made the weather forecast for June 22-24. One after another, active cyclones are moving through Western Siberia. The associated atmospheric fronts cause occasional rains, thunderstorms, hail and a squally wind of 15-25 m/s in Kazakhstan.

The passage of the fronts in the west and north of the country will make the air temperature be below and around normal. As to the rest of the territory, the temperature will remain +4 +7° C higher than the climatic norm. Next day, it will be very hot in the south of Kazakhstan as the daytime temperature there is supposed to be +33+39 degrees Centigrade and up to +40 +45 degrees in some areas.

Advisory weather forecast for Astana

June 22: partly cloudy weather, no precipitation. Wind: westerly, southwesterly up to 9-14 m/s. Temperature: at night +14 +16 deg., in the daytime +29 +31 deg.

June 23: partly cloudy, in the afternoon a short rain, a thunderstorm. East wind 9-14, gusts in the afternoon 15-20 m/s. Temperature: overnight +18 +20 deg., in the daytime +26 +28 degrees Centigrade.

June 24: variable cloudiness, short rain, thunderstorm. The wind is north-west 9-14, gusts are 15-20 m/s. Temperature: at night +16 +18° C, in the daytime +25 +27 degrees.

Advisory weather forecast for Almaty

June 22: partly cloudy weather, no precipitation. Wind speed: 0-5 m/s. The temperature overnight is +20 +22° С, in the daytime +32 +34° С.

June 23: variable cloudiness, short rain, thunderstorm. Wind speed: 2-7 m/s with gusts up to 10 m/s. Temperature: at night +20 +22 deg., in the daytime +31 +33 deg.

June 24: variable cloudiness, short rain, thunderstorm. Wind speed: 2-7 m/s, with gusts up to 10 m/s. Temperature: at night +20 +22° C, in the daytime +28 +30 deg.