Strong heat wave to hit W and S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 7, changeable weather will persist as the atmospheric fronts, passing in the north, center, and east of the country will cause rains with thunderstorms, wind strengthening to squall, hail, while the north will see foggy weather overnight and in the morning. As to the rest of Kazakhstan, the weather will be dry.

According to Kazhydromet, Akmola, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions will see thunderstorm, hail, and the wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps, and in some areas up to 23-28 mps with gusts over 30 mps.

In Kostanay region, wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps, in some areas up to 23-28 mps with gusts over 30 mps. Patchy fog is predicted there at night and in the morning.

In East Kazakhstan region, squally wind is expected to reach 17-22 mps gusting up to 30 mps. Scattered thunderstorms and hails are possible in the afternoon.

Karaganda region will see thunderstorms, hails, and squally wind of 15-20 mps with gusts up to 25 mps.

The 15-20 ms wind will also blow in Kyzylorda region.

Strong heat wave is expected in Atyrau, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

There will be an extreme fire danger in Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.