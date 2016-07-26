Strong link found between lifestyle and mental health: Australian study

MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM - A five-year study of 1,200 participants has uncovered strong links between unhealthy lifestyles and depression, Xinhua reports.

The study, the first to analyze the association between lifestyle and depression from both sides, was undertaken by researchers from the University of Tasmania's Menzies Institute for Medical Research.



The Menzies scientists discovered that participants with healthy lifestyles at the beginning of the study were 22 percent less likely to develop depression over the five years while those with a history of depression were 46 percent more likely to develop bad lifestyle habits.



The associations existed in participants regardless of other potential factors such as socio-economic position, parental and marital status, social support, major life events and cardiovascular disease history.



The study assessed participants' lifestyles with a score comprising body mass index, smoking, alcohol consumption, leisure time, physical activity and diet.



Dr Seana Gall, the lead author of the study, said that the study's grouping of health behaviors, rather than looking at individual risk factors, was significant.



"This is the first study to consider the association between this number of health behaviors and risk of developing depression over time," Gall said in a media release on Tuesday.



"Studying individual risk factors and their relationship with depression ignores the fact that risk factors often cluster as unhealthy lifestyles.



"Our findings have implications for reducing the higher risk of cardiovascular disease that is seen in those with depression and also potentially reducing the risk of developing depression in young people."



"The study highlights the need for holistic management of young adults in terms of their mental and physical health, including health behaviors."



Participants in the study were aged 26-36 years old when it began in 2004-2006 and 31-41 years old by the time it concluded in 2009-2011.



Source: Xinhua