Strong tornado kills 5, injures 33 in China’s Guangzhou

Five people were killed and 33 others injured by a strong tornado that hit Guangzhou, the capital city of south China's Guangdong Province, Saturday afternoon, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.

The tornado hit Zhongluotan Town in the city's Baiyun District at approximately 3 p.m., while the weather station in Liangtian Village, roughly 2.8 kilometers from the tornado's point of occurrence, registered a maximum wind gust of 20.6 meters per second.

A preliminary investigation by the provincial meteorological bureau has determined that the tornado had a level-three intensity -- two levels down from the highest intensity level of five -- and that it moved an approximate distance of one kilometer.

Rescuers from the city's emergency management, weather, fire, waterworks and health departments as well as local residents have been sent to the site immediately.

As of 10 p.m., the on-site search and rescue work has been basically completed. The injured have been sent to hospital. Authorities said 141 factory buildings were damaged and no residential houses collapsed.