Strong typhoon heading to northern Japan; downpour, gusts forecast

TOKYO. KAZINFORM A strong typhoon was moving northward Friday near the Japanese archipelago and could bring downpours, strong winds and high waves over the weekend to the region, the weather agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Kong-rey, after passing through the southern island of Okinawa, is forecast to travel over the Sea of Japan and approach northern Japan on Sunday, KYODO NEWS reports.

In Okinawa, winds of up to 108 kilometers per hour were recorded early Friday in the prefectural capital of Naha, while Oita, Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures in southwestern and western Japan recorded 30 to 50 millimeters of rain per hour.

The season's 25th typhoon comes as some regions in Japan are still reeling from a powerful typhoon that traversed the archipelago last weekend, killing four and leaving some areas without power.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Kong-rey was around 500 km southwest of the city of Goto, Nagasaki Prefecture, with an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals and winds of up to 180 kph.

Winds of up to 162 kph are expected in northern Kyushu on Saturday and rain of up to 250 mm in Shikoku island in the 24-hour period through Saturday noon, according to the weather agency.