Strong typhoon hits near Tokyo, disrupts traffic, causes injuries

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Powerful Typhoon Mindulle made landfall Monday near the Japanese capital, bringing torrential rain and strong winds to the Tokyo metropolitan area and nearby vicinity -- disrupting air, railway and sea traffic and causing at least 20 injuries.

More than 500 flights mostly to and from Tokyo's Haneda airport were canceled, affecting at least 73,000 people, while train services were also delayed or canceled across the Kanto region in eastern and and Tohoku in northeastern Japan.

A 58-year-old woman was swept away by flood waters while on the road in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, police said. She later died in hospital, Kyodo reported.