Strong typhoon may approach Japan Aug. 27, transport disruption likely

A strong typhoon is forecast to approach western and eastern Japan from Tuesday through Wednesday, with shinkansen bullet train operators warning of potential suspensions of services in many areas as a precautionary measure, Kyodo reported.

Typhoon Shanshan is expected to move north toward the Japanese Pacific coast while strengthening in force due to high sea temperatures, although its path is still hard to predict, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the typhoon was located around the Ogasawara Islands, south of Tokyo, on Saturday, moving northward at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour.

The agency also warned of lightning, gusts, hail and torrential rain over the weekend ahead of the tropical storm's arrival, as the weather is likely to be unstable with warm air coming through the edge of a high pressure system.

Torrential rains have frequently hit Tokyo and its surrounding areas recently, flooding roads and affecting train services.

Upon arrival of the typhoon, services on the Tokaido, Sanyo, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet trains may be canceled or suspended on part or all of their sections around Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the operators.

When Typhoon Ampil passed close to eastern Japan last week, many bullet train services were suspended, including an all-day halt of the busy Tokaido Shinkansen Line between Tokyo and Nagoya on Aug. 16, affecting many tourists and travelers amid the summer holiday season.

About 650 international and domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda airport and Narita airport, east of the capital, were also canceled.