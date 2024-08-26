Strong typhoon may reach western Japan Aug. 28, heavy rain expected

A strong typhoon is developing in the south of Japan, the weather agency said Monday, and may reach western Japan on Wednesday or sometime later this week, hitting areas of the Pacific coast with heavy rain and violent winds, Kyodo reports.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that Typhoon Shanshan, which was located south of the Japanese archipelago in the Pacific Ocean on Monday morning, is moving west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.

It has an atmospheric pressure of 980 hectopascals at its center and is packing winds of up to 180 kph.

The agency warned of very strong winds, mudslides and flooding, with heavy rain sharply increasing the risk of disasters.

Services on the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line running between Tokyo and Osaka might be suspended on the entire route or on certain sections for three days from Thursday, the operator said.

The Sanyo Shinkansen line could face similar disruption for three days from Wednesday, according to the operator.