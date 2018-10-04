Strong typhoon nearing Okinawa, may affect wide area on weekend

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A powerful typhoon is heading toward the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, the weather agency said Thursday, warning that it may bring heavy rain to a wide area of Japan over the three-day weekend, Kyodo reports.

The Japan Metrological Agency warned of strong winds, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. It will come about a week after another strong typhoon traversed the archipelago, killing four, leaving some areas without power and greatly disrupting transport.



Typhoon Kong-rey, the season's 25th, is forecast to approach Okinawa on Friday and then travel north toward the Korean Peninsula before reaching areas of the Sea of Japan coast and northern Japan over the weekend.



As of noon Thursday, the typhoon was traveling north-northwest about 250 kilometers east-southeast of Miyako Island at a speed of 20 km per hour, with an atmospheric pressure of 960 hectopascals at its center and packing winds of up to 198 kph.



Okinawa may see torrential rain of up to 200 millimeters in the 24 hours to noon Friday, while southern Kyushu and the Amami island chain could see rain of up to 150 mm.



Through Friday, Okinawa may face winds of up to 162 kph and waves of up to 10 meters.



Due to the typhoon, the Okinawa prefectural government halted counter services for residents on the main island on Thursday afternoon.