Strong wind and blizzard to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued weather warning for some regions of Kazakhstan.

Fog, ice slick and blizzard are forecast to batter Akmola region on October 28. High wind of 15-20 m/s, locally 23-28 m/s is expected to sweep through the region. It will snow in the night, Kazhydromet reports.

Ice slick and ground blizzard are forecast to grip Nur-Sultan. Strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s will roll through the capital city.

East Kazakhstan will also face high wind tomorrow. Chances of storm are high.

Fog, ice slick and ground blizzard are to hit Kostanay region. Wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s, locally 23 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

Fog, ice slick and ground blizzard are also expected in Karaganda region.

On October 28-30 Zhambyl region will observe high wind, fog, ice slick. Chances of storm are high.