Strong wind and rains expected in Kazakhstan on April 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The precipitation will remain in the most parts of the country. Just the northern parts of the country will have the weather without precipitation.

Thunderstorms, fog, strong wind and dust storms in the south of the country are forecast today. Low temperatures will also remain in the northern, central and eastern parts of the country. Strong wind is also expected in Zhambyl region. Strong wind and dust storms are possible in Kyzylorda and West Kazakhstan regions. Strong wind is forecast for South Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Kostanay regions. Strong wind and fog are forecast for East Kazakhstan region. Besides, fog is also expected in Mangystau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.