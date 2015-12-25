EN
    09:33, 25 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Strong wind, blizzard, fog, ice-slick forecast for entire Kazakhstan on December 25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is expected over the entire territory of Kazakhstan is expected today. It will bring snowfalls, fog, ice-slick, strong wind and blizzard.

    Strong wind, blizzard, fog and ice-slick are expected in Akmola and Zhambyl regions today.

    South Kazakhstan region will have strong wind and blizzard in spots.

    Almaty region will have strong wind and fog in spots.

    Strong wind, fog, ice-slick are expected in Atyrau, Mangystau, Kyzylorda and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions will have fog in spots, ice-slick and strong wind today.

    Strong wind, blizzard and ice-slick are forecast for Kostany region.

    Karaganda region will have blizzard, fog, ice-slick and strong wind.

    Strong wind, blizzard and ice-slick are also expected in East Kazakhstan region.

