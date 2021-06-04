Strong wind downs trees, damages cars in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several cars have been damaged by fallen trees in Almaty city as soring wind sweep through the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Four 112 calls regarding trees falling on cars have been reported in the city. Four cars have been damaged as a result of strong wind.

The rescue service 109 received 17 reports on trees and branches falling on roadways, pedestrians, and children’s playgrounds, which have been cleared.

According to the 109 service, there have been no victims or those suffered.

Earlier the city’s emergency situation department informed about brief rain, thunderstorm, and hail predicted to hit the city from 9.00pm on June 3 to 9.00pm on June 4. Westerly wind at 15-20mps during thunderstorm with gusts of up to 25mps was due to roll through the city.

It is recommended to tightly close windows, avoid standing or parking cars near trees, stay at home, and keep away from electricity poles, badly installed structures during strong precipitation or wind.