Strong wind, icy roads predicted in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan, except for the west of the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions, patchy fog, icy roads, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected. Moreover, there will be blowing snow and snowstorm in East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions, respectively.

Karaganda region will see ice on the roads, low-drifting snow and a 15-20 m/s strong wind.

In Kostanay region, the 15-20 m/s wind will cause blowing snow.

As for Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Almaty, Turkestan regions, patches of fog are expected. The wind speed will reach 15-22 m/s.

Mangistau region will also see patchy fog.

The roads will be icy in Atyrau region.