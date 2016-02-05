Strong wind, precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almost the whole territory of Kazakhstan will be hit by precipitation (snow and rain), with some areas to be blanketed by fog. Ice slick and wind speed increase are forecast too. Sunny weather is expected in south-eastern parts only, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thus, blizzard and ice slick are forecast in Akmola and Pavlodar regions. Wind speed in these regions will increase up to 15-20 m per s, with gusting up to 23-28 m per s and sometimes reaching up to 30 m per s.

Fog will blanket some areas of Almaty region at night. In the area of Zhalanashkol wind speed will rise to 18-23 m per s.

Fog is forecast in parts of Zhambyl region. Wind speed there will increase up to 15-20 m per s.

Fog is also possible in Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions and at night in South Kazakhstan region.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s will strike Mangystau region.

Ice slick, fog are forecast in the West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. Wind speed will rise up to 15-20 m per s in Aktobe region for the day and in West Kazakhstan region in the daytime.

Blizzard and wind gusts up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes 23 m per s, will dominate in most areas of Kostanay region. Fog and ice slick are possible there.

Blizzard, black ice, fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s, with gusting up to 23-28 m per s, are expected in North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. In some areas of Karaganda region wind speed will reach 30 m per s.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, with gusting up to 23-28 m per s, sometimes rising up to 30 m per s as well as blizzard will hit East Kazakhstan region.