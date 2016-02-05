Strong wind, precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 5
Thus, blizzard and ice slick are forecast in Akmola and Pavlodar regions. Wind speed in these regions will increase up to 15-20 m per s, with gusting up to 23-28 m per s and sometimes reaching up to 30 m per s.
Fog will blanket some areas of Almaty region at night. In the area of Zhalanashkol wind speed will rise to 18-23 m per s.
Fog is forecast in parts of Zhambyl region. Wind speed there will increase up to 15-20 m per s.
Fog is also possible in Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions and at night in South Kazakhstan region.
Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s will strike Mangystau region.
Ice slick, fog are forecast in the West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. Wind speed will rise up to 15-20 m per s in Aktobe region for the day and in West Kazakhstan region in the daytime.
Blizzard and wind gusts up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes 23 m per s, will dominate in most areas of Kostanay region. Fog and ice slick are possible there.
Blizzard, black ice, fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s, with gusting up to 23-28 m per s, are expected in North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. In some areas of Karaganda region wind speed will reach 30 m per s.
Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, with gusting up to 23-28 m per s, sometimes rising up to 30 m per s as well as blizzard will hit East Kazakhstan region.