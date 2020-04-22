Strong wind predicted for four regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning was announced in four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

15-20 mps western wind with the gusts of 18 mps is expected to blow in Atyrau region. Chance of a storm is 80-85%.

A dust storm and thunderstorm are predicted for some parts of Kyzylorda region. Southwestern win gusting to 15-20 mps is forecast for the region. Chance of a storm is 95-100%.

15-20 mps southwestern wind is expected in the afternoon of April 23 in Aktobe region. Chance of a storm is 85-90%.

A thunderstorm is expected in some areas of Mangistau region. 15-20 mps wind will blow in the area.

A wind storm is expected in Aktau on April 23. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.