Strong wind, rainfall, fog and dust storm forecast in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal type precipitation (primarily, rains), wind gusts, fog dominates weather forecast for the most regions of Kazakhstan October 15. Western and southwestern regions only will enjoy sunny weather on this day.

As Kazhydromet informs, wind speed in some areas of Mangystau and Pavlodar regions will reach up to 15-20 m per sec. Fog is forecast in some areas of North Kazakhstan where strong wind at 15-20 m per sec is expected too. Strong wind speeding up to 15-20 m per sec and a dust storm will hit parts of Kyzylorda region in the daytime. Fog will cover some areas of South Kazakhstan region at night, while strong wind (15-20 m per sec) is expected there in the daytime. Fog is forecast in parts of Zhambyl region too. Fog will also blanket Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda East Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning. Besides, as earlier reported, some areas of Zhambyl and Almaty regions will have rainy weather October 15-16. Heavy rainfall and snow slush are forecast in mountainous areas where nighttime temperature will drop to +2+7, sometimes +3. In the daytime air temperature will be +8+13 and in some areas +16.