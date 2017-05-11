Strong wind, rains to hit Kazakhstan May 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather is forecast on Thursday in many regions of Kazakhstan with rains and strong wind to hit some areas. Sunny weather will dominate in southern parts only.

As Kazhydromet says, gusts of wind in the North Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 23-28m/s.

Wind speed in Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions and in the daytime in Aktobe, Atyrau regions will rise to 15-20m/s.

Strong wind up to 15-25m/s will strike Pavlodar region too.