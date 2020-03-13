EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:34, 13 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Strong wind to batter Kazakhstan Fri

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to observe today, March 13, weather without precipitations, while the country’s west and northwest are to face rain, Kazhydromet reports.

    High wind gusting up to 18-23, 28 m/s is expected today to batter Zhalanashkol district in Almaty region.

    Patchy fog and wind of 15-20 m/s are to blanket Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog is to shroud Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola regions.

    Black ice and fog are expected in Pavlodar, Kostanay regions.

    Strong wind is forecast to hit Kyzylorda region during the day.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!