Strong wind to hit across Kazakhstan May 6

ASTANA.KAZINFORM An extensive anti-cyclone will bring weather without precipitation to most regions of the country.

However, western, southwestern and southern regions will see rain and thunderstorm. Strong wind will hit across the country, and dust storm is forecast in southern, southeastern, northwestern regions. Fog will blanket western and southwestern regions.

Wind speed in the northeast of Zhambyl region will exceed sometimes 30m/s in the morning and in the daytime.