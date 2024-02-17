09:35, 17 February 2024 | GMT +6
Strong wind to hit Kazakhstan Feb 17
Kazhydromet national weather service has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for February 17, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the met service, snowfall and ground blizzard will hit southern, southwestern, eastern and southeastern regions today.
Wind speed will intensify across the country.
Foggy conditions are predicted for southern and southeastern regions.
Black ice will form on the roads of southwestern areas.