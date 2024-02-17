EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:35, 17 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Strong wind to hit Kazakhstan Feb 17

    Strong wind to hit Kazakhstan Feb 17
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Kazhydromet national weather service has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for February 17, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to the met service, snowfall and ground blizzard will hit southern, southwestern, eastern and southeastern regions today.

    Wind speed will intensify across the country.

    Foggy conditions are predicted for southern and southeastern regions.

    Black ice will form on the roads of southwestern areas.    

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!