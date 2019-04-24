Strong wind to roll across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued across some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On April 25 Turkestan will face thunderstorms, high wind and freezing weather in the night.



Thunderstorms will hit Turkestan and Shymkent in the night. Chances of storm are high.



Hail is forecast for Akmola region for tomorrow accompanied by wind gusting 15-20 m/s, locally up to 23 m/s.



Southwest wind at a speed of 15-20 m/s is expected to sweep across Nur-Sultan on Thursday. Chances of storm are high.



Patches of fog and hail, strong wind gusting up to 25 m/s are predicted to batter North Kazakhstan region.