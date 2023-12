PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM String winds are forecast to hit North Kazakhstan in the next few days, Kazhydromet reports.

South-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s is expected to roll through the region on March 6-7. Sometimes the high wind will be gusting 30 m/s and more accompanied by fog, ice slick and snowstorms locally.