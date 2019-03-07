EN
    07:08, 07 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Strong wind to sweep across Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The major part of Kazakhstan is set to observe today, March 7, unsteady weather with precipitations, with snow predicted in the north. Patches of fog, ice slick, snowstorms and high wind are forecast throughout the country, Kazhydromet reports.

    Snowstorms, ice slick and high wind gusting sometimes up to 23-28m/s, 30 m/s and more are to grip on Thursday Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

    Patches of fog are to blanket Aktobe, Zhambyl, Turkestan regions accompanied by strong wind.

    Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions are to face fog locally. Ice slick is predicted to grip Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions.

