    14:30, 13 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Strong wind to sweep across N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for North Kazakhstan region for days ahead, Kazhydromet reports.

    Ground blizzard, fog and ice slick are forest to hit the region on March 14-15. Southwest wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s is to hit the region overnight.

    The strong wind of up to 23-28 m/s, 30 m/s will change its direction to batter the region with snowstorms and ice slick predicted on March 15.

