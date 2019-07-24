Strong winds predicted in four regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings for July 25 have been announced in four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In East Kazakhstan region, scattered heavy rains are expected at night. There will be widespread thunderstorms. In the daytime, it will hail in some parts of the region. Northwesterly, northerly winds will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.

North Kazakhstan region will see isolated thunderstorms, squall, and hail. At night and in the morning, there will be patches of fog. The northwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps. The chances of a storm: 90-95%.

Turkestan region will see a dust storm and 15-20 mps northeasterly wind.

In Kostanay region, patchy fog and thunderstorm are expected. In the afternoon, the speed of the northerly wind will reach 18 mps.